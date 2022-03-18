Missing Hemel Hempstead boy found 'safe and well'

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the good news yesterday

By James Lowson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:04 am

A Hemel Hempstead boy reported missing yesterday morning (17 March), has been found 'safe and well' Hertfordshire Constabulary confirms.

Yesterday the police force announced on social media that Max, a 14-year-old from Hemel had been discovered.

The authorities broke the news yesterday afternoon, after stating concern for Max's whereabouts when he couldn't be located that morning.

Max has been found 'safe and well'

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."