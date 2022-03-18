Missing Hemel Hempstead boy found 'safe and well'
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the good news yesterday
By James Lowson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:04 am
A Hemel Hempstead boy reported missing yesterday morning (17 March), has been found 'safe and well' Hertfordshire Constabulary confirms.
Yesterday the police force announced on social media that Max, a 14-year-old from Hemel had been discovered.
The authorities broke the news yesterday afternoon, after stating concern for Max's whereabouts when he couldn't be located that morning.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."