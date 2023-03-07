Minions take over 'outstanding' rated Hemel nursery for World Book Day

Practitioners delivered exciting storytelling sessions complete with props to commemorate the annual event, which looks to celebrate and encourage a lasting love of reading.Throughout the week children took part in a range of related activities, including ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ sensory play, where they explored different textures to represent the scenes in the story, including the ‘swishy swashy’ grass and snowstorm.Younger children also enjoyed baby sign sessions to aid language development and communication, focusing on animals, whilst pre-schoolers have been using their creative writing skills to put together the story of Bernard the Bear, who has been on adventures to different locations with nursery families, including Dubai, Spain, Italy and Center Parcs.Nursery team leader, Robyn Shuck said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating World Book Day and immersing ourselves in the worlds of our favourite characters. Every year children and colleagues make an amazing effort with their costumes, and this year has been no different. This provided a brilliant opportunity to showcase our creativity, build literary confidence and celebrate the power of reading.”