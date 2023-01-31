Marlowes Shopping Centre gives Dacorum homeless charity over £3,800
DENS was presented with a cheque last week
Following the success of its Christmas events, the Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead has given over £3,800 to Dacorum homelessness charity DENS.
The Marlowes created a grotto for children to enjoy, with optional donations encouraged to support its chosen charity DENS.
Charity CEO Wendy Lewington said: “We are so grateful for The Marlowes, who have continually shown fantastic support for DENS. Their amazing fundraising efforts this Christmas will make a big difference to local people facing crisis, especially during these challenging winter months when demand for our services has been at a record high.”
Humphrey Mwanza, centre manager at shopping centre, said: “We are so thrilled to present DENS with this amazing cheque as a result of our generous visitors to the Magical Christmas Experience. We know that the money donated to this brilliant charity will make sure a difference to the most vulnerable in our community."