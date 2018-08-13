Man still in critical condition after early morning assault

A man has been arrested following an assault which left a victim hospitalised with serious head injuries.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, August 5.

Officers were called to Queensway at 3.46am by the ambulance service to reports of an altercation.

The victim, a man in his 40s, remains at St Mary’s Hospital in London and is in a critical condition.

Although a male has been charged and remanded with the assault, police are still appealing for witnesses.

Det Con Jane Swift said: “I’m sure there were lots of people in the area; it’s a busy part of the town, where there are lots of bars and clubs.

“Anything that members of the public may have seen – no matter how insignificant you think it may be - could be really useful to the investigation and I would urge you to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 157 of August 5, or to report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org