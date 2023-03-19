News you can trust since 1858
Man hospitalised with serious injuries after crash between two BMWs in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2023, 22:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 22:17 GMT

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash between two BMWs in Hemel Hempstead.

Herts Police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following the serious collision, which occurred on Thursday (16 March) on the A414 St Albans Road at the junction with Longlands.

Two vehicles – a white BMW X1 and a black BMW 1 Series – were involved in a collision shortly before 8pm.

A man who was a passenger in the black BMW sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

PC Zach Flint, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Did you see the collision? Or perhaps you saw the events leading up to it? Any information could be useful.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone with a dash cam who was in the area at the time. Please check your footage and get in touch if you spot the vehicles.

“You can get in contact by emailing me (opens in a new window) and quoting ISR 788 of 16 March.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

