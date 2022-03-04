Man dies in Berkhamsted house fire
Four fire engines and aerial ladder platform attended the scene
A man has died after a house fire in Berkhamsted.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene at 10.22pm on Wednesday (March 2) after receiving reports of a person inside a building on fire in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted.
Four fire engines, from Berkhamstead, Hemel Hempstead and Tring fire stations, and the aerial ladder platform from Watford, were sent to the scene, where they found the property well alight.
Crews tackled the fire while firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the building to search for the reported person.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "One person was brought out of the property by firefighters, but was sadly declared dead at the scene.
"The fire was fully extinguished by 11.45pm. A fire investigation is taking place today to establish the cause of the fire."