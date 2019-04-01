Man dies after vehicle collides with tree in Aldbury

A man in his 20s died following a road traffic collision on Sunday morning (Sunday, March 31).

The incident occurred in Aldbury, near Tring. At around 7.25am, a member of the public discovered a silver Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree in Toms Hill Road.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services and the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are currently working to establish the circumstances around the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events prior to it, to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, as this could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the BCH Road Policing Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 161 of March 31.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report