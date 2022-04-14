A man has died following after falling from a car park at Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 13).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. An air ambulance also attended. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene.”

