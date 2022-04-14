Man dies after falling from Hemel Hempstead car park

Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday (April 13).

A man has died following after falling from a car park at Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 13).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. An air ambulance also attended. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene.”

It added: “His next of kin have been informed. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”

