Man dies after falling from Hemel Hempstead car park
Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday (April 13).
By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:42 pm
A man has died following after falling from a car park at Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 13).
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services. An air ambulance also attended. Sadly, the man passed away at the scene.”
It added: “His next of kin have been informed. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”