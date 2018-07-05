Man charged with drug and knife possession after Berkhamsted stop and search

A 21-year-old man has been charged with drug and weapons offences after a stop and search in Berkhamsted.

Officers found a flick knife and a quantity of cannabis on the offender and the man was detained in the High Street on Thursday, June 28.

Christian Eames, from Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class B (cannabis) and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was released on conditional bail on June 29 pending trial at St Albans Crown Court on July 27.

Det Ins Craig Flint, said: “We will continue to do everything in our power to remove knives and drugs from our community.”