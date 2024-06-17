Man arrested in connection with fatal crash killing motorcyclist in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist has died after a three-vehicle crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Monday).

Officers were called just after 6.40am to Redbourn Road after two cars and a motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

The road was closed while emergency services responded, and it will remain closed for much of the day.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his thirties, sustained serious injuries and sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police are asking anyone with information or footage to come forward.

No one else was badly hurt.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“If you witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it, please report it to us. Diversions are currently in place at the scene, and motorists are asked to please avoid the area.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage.

Information can be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48658/24.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.