Male hospitalised after collision involving Land Rover and pedestrian by Hemel Hempstead service station

He was taken to Watford General Hospital
By James Lowson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a Land Rover in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 5pm on Sunday evening (28 January) emergency services rushed to a road traffic collision on London Road.

Witness reports state the pedestrian was seen running from the nearby Texaco service station prior to the collision.

The incident happened near to the service stationThe incident happened near to the service station
Hertfordshire Constabulary states the male, who is believed to be in his teens, suffered ‘slight’ injuries as a result of the collision.

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the male received further assessment and care from hospital staff, but did not say whether the individual has since been discharged.