Male hospitalised after collision involving Land Rover and pedestrian by Hemel Hempstead service station

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a Land Rover in Hemel Hempstead.

At around 5pm on Sunday evening (28 January) emergency services rushed to a road traffic collision on London Road.

Witness reports state the pedestrian was seen running from the nearby Texaco service station prior to the collision.

The incident happened near to the service station

Hertfordshire Constabulary states the male, who is believed to be in his teens, suffered ‘slight’ injuries as a result of the collision.