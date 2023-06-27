Local schools given chance to win £1,000 when they shop at The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Cash for Schools

Simply head to the Guest Services desk where votes can be placed, with the school receiving the most votes by the closing dates receiving the full cash sum of £1,000.

This initiative is the perfect way for locals to get involved with supporting their community. Shoppers can exchange receipts for their weekly food shop at stores such as Tesco Express and Marks and Spencer, beauty treatments from stores such as Cleo Clinic and Toni & Guy, and even when they book their holidays at Hays Travel.

Every vote counts and has a huge impact on local schools, providing them with the ability to purchase additional materials for students’ learning within Hemel Hempstead at a time when the cost of living is making everyone feel the pinch.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are so thrilled to launch our Cash for Schools campaign, and offer one lucky school the chance to win £1,000. Here at The Marlowes, we recognise the importance of supporting our community where we can, and this challenge is a great way for shoppers to support their children’s, grandchildren’s or friends’ schools simply by doing their day to day shopping here at our fantastic shopping centre. Don’t forget to keep hold of your receipts, and best of luck!”