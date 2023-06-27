Local school student wins £1,000 for school in time capsule art competition

Winner's Cheque Presentation

Over 100 entries were submitted by various schools in the Hemel Hempstead area, and after deliberation from the judges it was Laura Mysiak, a Year 5 pupil from Chambersbury Primary School who was chosen as the winner.

The judges had a difficult decision when deliberating over the fantastic entries, however it was Laura’s attention to detail and imagination that captured the attention of the management team. Her design centred around King Charles III’s love of sustainability, featuring wildflower seeds, a map of the world, a photo of Her Majesty the Queen and some Early Grey teabags, amongst other items. A selection of these were placed into a time capsule that has been buried on site at the shopping centre, ready to be unearthed in 10 years time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura visited The Marlowes alongside Chambersbury Primary Schools Headmistress, Mrs Chapman, Head of Art Mrs Gavin, and her mother and sister, for a cheque presentation and to bury the time capsule on site.

Laura also won her school £1,000 for her efforts, which Mrs Gavin explained would be used to fund additional art supplies and her after school club, to encourage further artistic talent at the school.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “It was wonderful to welcome Laura, alongside her teachers and family, to The Marlowes for the cheque presentation and the burying of the time capsule. Laura’s artistic entry captured the attention of the judges immediately upon submission, and it was such a celebration of our country in this very exciting year that it was clear it would be a worthy winner.”