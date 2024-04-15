Local mentoring charity hits the right beat with Hemel Hempstead shoppers

Icane Foundation empowers young people to thrive and achieve their goals
By Yvonne DavisContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:57 BST
A mentoring charity hit the right beat with Marlowes shoppers in Hemel Hempstead.

The Icane Foundation, based in Dacorum, provides volunteer school mentors as well as hosting events and supporting families in areas including mental health and education.

And to raise awareness of its work, the charity held a drumming session, open to passersby, at the shopping centre.

Shoppers and charity members gathered to enjoy a drumming session at the Marlowes. Image: Yvonne DavisShoppers and charity members gathered to enjoy a drumming session at the Marlowes. Image: Yvonne Davis
Shoppers and charity members gathered to enjoy a drumming session at the Marlowes. Image: Yvonne Davis

The event put a smile on the faces of children and families who joined and witnessed the session.

Master drummer Martin was supported by adults and children who attend weekly lessons at The Active Dacorum Hub.

The charity is looking for volunteer mentors for one hour a week.

Visit the charity website for details on drumming sessions – on a £2 donation basis – volunteering and upcoming events.

Marlowes shoppers can also look out for contact and event details – including creative workshops – at the charity’s shop front (the-ex jewellers) near the café.

