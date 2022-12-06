Lion King trip for Berkhamsted LGBTQ youth project funded by Hemel Hempstead Amazon
The youth centre is on Berkhamsted High Street
A project that supports young people in Dacorum has been given a £1,000 from Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead team.
The Swan Youth Project, which provides a safe and supportive environment for young people, will use money to take their users on a trip to see the Lion King. The donation allows vulnerable young people, who would not have the ability or funds, to see such a show otherwise.
Site Leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead John McEwen said: “We are very happy to support The Swan Youth Project’s efforts with this donation. The staff and volunteers provide a fantastic service, and we’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for the young people of Hertfordshire.”
The Swan Youth Project’s Parul Dix said: “I’d like to thank John and his team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead for their donation. Donations like this help us continue to grow and provide opportunities for the young people in our community.”