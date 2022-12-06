A project that supports young people in Dacorum has been given a £1,000 from Amazon’s Hemel Hempstead team.

The Swan Youth Project, which provides a safe and supportive environment for young people, will use money to take their users on a trip to see the Lion King. The donation allows vulnerable young people, who would not have the ability or funds, to see such a show otherwise.

Site Leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead John McEwen said: “We are very happy to support The Swan Youth Project’s efforts with this donation. The staff and volunteers provide a fantastic service, and we’d like to thank them for everything they’re doing for the young people of Hertfordshire.”

The project supports LGBT+ young people in the community and provides a safe space for them to meet peers, be social and find support.