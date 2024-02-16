Jupiter Primary School hosts Mindfulness Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 8 February, 2024, Jupiter Primary School hosted a Mindfulness Day as part of Mental Health Week. The day commenced with a whole school mindfulness assembly centred around this year’s theme of ‘Every Voice Matters’, underpinning the role of active listening in fostering positive mental health. Subsequently, classes engaged in mindfulness workshops tailored to each year group.

Karen Armstrong Headteacher of Jupiter Primary School reiterated the school's dedication to prioritising mental health support: "I introduced Lucy Mortimer to our school in October 2022. Through pupil voice and speaking to staff and parents, it was evident that so many of our children were struggling with their lived experiences both at home and at school. I wanted to be able to better support our pupils by going above and beyond what we could provide as a way of support and make a real long term difference to our pupils and the wider school community."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy, the school's mindfulness coach, has played a pivotal role in implementing strategies to bolster students' mental well-being. Reflecting on the impact of mindfulness sessions, Karen Armstrong said: "Through Lucy's weekly sessions, our children are learning the strategies to better support their mental health. The benefits have been outstanding with children using grounding techniques to stay resilient and enable them to access their learning when in the right frame of mind."

Finger breathing mindfulness techniques with Year 2.

The Mindfulness Day aims to spotlight the positives of sustaining good mental health and foster a sense of support. "Students are able to express their thoughts and feelings with greater clarity leading to increased confidence and less reactivity - in turn leading to improved attendance and a real sense of community spirit within school - helping to enrich our vision of developing a loving, caring community," added Lucy.

Jupiter Primary School continues to prioritise the mental well-being of its students, cultivating a supportive environment where children can thrive academically and emotionally.