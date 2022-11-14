IV Boost, a therapy clinic on London’s Wimpole Street, has opened at The Wellness Hub on Lower Kings Street in Berkhamsted.

Managing director and The Wellness Hub owner Emma James said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Josh and the IV Boost to The Wellness Hub and are excited to be offering our customers these fantastic IV therapies.”

IV Boost takes a holistic approach to health and wellness to help boost and restore the body’s natural ability to be well, energised and able to resist ageing. The Wellness Hub offers IV vitamin therapy, shots, ozone therapy, diagnostic testing and aesthetic treatments.

Pictured: An IV drip at IV Boost at The Wellness Hub

Dr Joshua Berkowitz said: “We have been very impressed by The Wellness Hub and have been made most welcome here.