Firefighters from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire put out a fire in a field in Berkhamsted yesterday (August 8) at 8.25pm.

Hertfordshire County Council has said that Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue received multiple calls reporting a fire near Berkhamsted School on Chesham Road at 12.54 p.m.

The cross-county effort saw eight fire engines at the scene in Berkhamsted with nearby roads closed while the blaze was dealt with.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire services from across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are assisting.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Police were called at 1.34pm today (Monday 8 August) to reports of a field fire off Chesham Road, Berkhamsted.”