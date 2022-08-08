Firefighters from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire put out a fire in a field in Berkhamsted yesterday (August 8) at 8.25pm.
Hertfordshire County Council has said that Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue received multiple calls reporting a fire near Berkhamsted School on Chesham Road at 12.54 p.m.
The cross-county effort saw eight fire engines at the scene in Berkhamsted with nearby roads closed while the blaze was dealt with.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Police were called at 1.34pm today (Monday 8 August) to reports of a field fire off Chesham Road, Berkhamsted.”
Hertfordshire County Council said: “Dampening down of the site started at around 7pm and the incident was closed at 8.25 pm. Investigations into the cause of the fire continue.”