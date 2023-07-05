Introducing Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care after two Dacorum care providers joined forces

The purpose of merging the two organisations is to grow the number of services that can be offered, extend the reach of the services and ensure efficiencies in the way the charity operates.

The aim of the charity is aligned to the purpose of the two founding organisations – providing care, support and advice to people in our local communities who are living with a progressive life-limiting illness, and those who care for them.

As has been the case over the past year, there will be no interruption to existing services from the point that the charity starts to operate as Rennie Grove Peace. This merger is about building upon existing services in the years to come.

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care staff and supporters

Stewart Marks, Chief Executive at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says:

“Today is an opportunity to celebrate just how far we have come since the trustees of the two founding charities announced their intention to merge, around this time last year. The merger is driven by a desire to do more, reach more people and have an even greater impact on the lives of people living with progressive life-limiting illnesses in our communities.

“Since announcing the intention to merge, a huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes. Our teams have been tackling the challenges and processes involved in the legal merger, the personnel changes and the operational challenges of bringing two organisations together – all while continuing to provide a range of high-quality services to patients and families.

“This milestone is a chance to celebrate what has been achieved so far and look forward to our ambitions for patient services in the years to come. We have ambitious plans to consolidate and expand services so we can meet the demands of a population of around one million people.”

