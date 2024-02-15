Inco’s Stevenage office lands largest ever contract to top off record year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inco Contracts, which only launched its Viewpoint Office Village base in May 2021, has completed more than £12m of industrial and commercial refurbishment contracts in the last twelve months, accounting for a third of the firm’s £36m national turnover.

Since its launch, the office has received instructions for an impressive total of 88 projects, with its latest job overseeing a complex £2.4m industrial refurbishment in Dunstable.

This will cover everything from new roofing to full internal decorations, embracing the client’s desire to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments with a 140KW PV system, EV chargers and cycle storage.

(l-r) Scott Day, George Wood, Truman Keeble Kevin Gaul and Rob Carter

“Stevenage was a strategic choice for Inco due to its advantageous position along the A1M, providing swift access to key transportation arteries, such as the M25 and M1,” said Rob Carter, who has led the Southern expansion as Regional Director since February 2021.

“This meant we had an ideal base to serve a growing national client base, overseeing projects across London and the Home Counties, spanning from Reading to Dover and Peterborough to Southampton.

“It has been a fantastic decision, with turnover going from a standing start in May 2021 to £12m in our last financial year. This will only increase as our reputation for delivering on time, on budget and to the highest standards gains even more traction in the regional supply chain.”

Inco Contracts, which has its headquarters in Stafford and a third office in the Warrington in the North West, has completed more than 2100 industrial and commercial refurbishment schemes across the UK.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse and commercial office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

Rob Carter’s appointment to guide Stevenage’s opening and development was a pivotal moment in the company’s history.

The Regional Director brings with him 17 years’ experience in the sector, having risen from trainee to Director and achieving a degree in construction management, MCIOB status and an NVQ Level 7 qualification in the process.

He said: “My focus from the very start was to grow the Southern region by recruiting top talent and maintaining excellence in industrial and commercial refurbishments, whilst also increasing our geographic footprint into new locations.

“This is an approach that is working. We have doubled the team to six and are now actively recruiting for another contracts manager.”