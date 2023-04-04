News you can trust since 1858
In Pictures: Hemel motorcycle group dress as Easter Bunnies supporting Watford Hospital

“It was outstanding the response we had and we like to say thanks to all involved”

By Jon AndrewsContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

The duo behind a motorcycle group in Hemel Hempstead donned Easter bunny outfits for a charity fundraiser.

On Saturday (1 April), Jon Andrews and his colleague Gavin King from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders collected and dropped of Easter gifts in support of Watford Hospital.

Money raised will go to the Raise a Smile charity based at Watford Hospital.

They were riding across the county on their motorbikes in Easter gear delivering goods to families. Twice a year the bikers complete a charity ride, they deliver goods for worthy causes over Christmas as well. This year they collected and sent Easter eggs and gifts for children and adults currently in hospital.

All local bikers were encouraged to join the group on their journey spreading Easter joy.

They started their charity ride at the Monks Inn and rode to Watford Hospital in their bunny outfits.

Residents were asked to bring donations to the pub so they could be sent on to families after some Easter goodies and cheer. Jon said: “It was outstanding the response we had and we like to say thanks to all involved.”

Previously the group has also run Halloween-themed campaigns to help out the Dacorum community.

In 2021 Jon Andrews told the Hemel Hempstead Gazette: “A lot of people think bikers have a bad name, but not us - we do things like Bunnies on Bikes for kids in hospital.”

They will be back on the road at Christmas, dressed up in Santa suits to deliver presents in December 2023.

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King Photo: Submitted

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King Photo: Submitted

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King Photo: Submitted

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King

Emily Theobald jon Andrews and gavin King Photo: Submitted

