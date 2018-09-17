Images capture a six-foot long surprise at a wedding in Hemel Hempstead

Something borrowed, something blue, something tasty we can chew.

A groom stunned guests at his wedding when his speech was interrupted by the delivery of a six-foot long sandwich.

Sandwich artist Justin Pringle at the wedding reception

James Coad, 30, from Hemel Hempstead, in secret organised for the giant sub to arrive midway through his speech, as a reminder of his very first date with his now wife.

Mr Coad said: “I was writing my speech and thinking of the first time we met, and was stumped because ours wasn’t love at first sight.

“The subway story came to mind straight away. I took her to Subway and thought I’d be romantic by offering her an Italian 6-inch BMT but when I handed it to her she dropped the whole lot on the floor, I didn’t offer her mine though, and that went home with me.”

The £116 sandwich, which could feed 25 people, measured six-foot and took two and a half hours to craft.

Subway Sandwich Artist Justin Pringle, 42, who made and delivered the Giant Subs from the Jarman Park store in Hemel Hempstead, said, “James told us about the jokes he and Lucinda share after she dropped her BMT sub on the night they first got together. We were delighted to help him surprise Lucinda with some Giant Subs at their wedding – and luckily no one dropped these ones.”