Home wanted for this young mum and her kitten

Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection is still looking for a home for a home for a very young mum and her kitten.

Cleo, who is about 12 months old, is a gorgeous grey and orange marble colour.

Luna

She is a very gentle little lady who loves to be around people, though shy on first meeting.

Luna is Cleo’s daughter, who is about 18 weeks old. She is tabby and white.

They will be homed together.

Both are beautifully natured cats and happy to have loads of strokes and cuddles and always ready for a game.

You will need the time for loads of playing as they are both still very young and up for anything.

They have both been through a lot in their young lives and are now looking for that forever home where they can feel loved and safe.

They would be happier in an older family/mature family quieter environment and they would love a secure garden to wander in after they have had their extended settling-in period.

If you think these two lovelies would complete your family, please give Cats Protection a ring today on 0345 371 1851 or visit www.cats.org.uk