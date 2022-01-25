Home Secretary Priti Patel visits Berkhamsted

Home Secretary Priti Patel recently visited Berkhamsted to support the Conservative campaign ahead of the Berkhamsted West by-election next week.

Stopping at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre on Thursday, January 20, the Home Secretary discussed local issues with the Conservative candidate, Gary Moore, local MP Gagan Mohindra and Berkhamsted Town councillor Jackie Jones.

Also present were the leaders of Dacorum Borough Council, Cllr Andrew Williams, and Hertfordshire County Council, Cllr Richard Roberts.

Priti Patel at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre with Gagan Mohindra MP (right), Dacorum Borough Council leader Andrew Williams (second left), Gary Moore (centre) and local Conservative supporters

Dacorum Borough Council confirmed by-elections in Berkhamsted West and Boxmoor will take place on Thursday, February 3, to appoint the new councillors.

One seat in either ward will be up for election after Nicky Woolner (Berkhamsted West) and Liz Uttley (Boxmoor) both left their roles at the start of November.

Conservative-led Dacorum Borough Council is currently in the early stages of planning a new sports centre in Berkhamsted, including a new indoor swimming pool. As the site is large, it would be possible to build the new sports centre on the same site whilst the current centre remains open.

Gary said: “I’m very grateful to the Home Secretary for finding the time to visit Berkhamsted.