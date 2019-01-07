Home needed in Dacorum for two young cats

Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted branch are still looking for a home for these two lovely young cats, who are mother and daughter.

The mum, Cleo, above left, is only about 11 months old herself, and a gorgeous grey and orange marble colour.

Cleo

She is a very gentle little lady who loves to be around people, though shy on first meeting.

The other little lady, above right, is Cleo’s kitten, Luna. She is about 17 weeks of age, tabby and white.

They will be homed together.

Both are beautifully natured cats and happy to have loads of strokes and cuddles and always ready for a game.

You will need the time for loads of playing as they are both still very young and up for anything.

They have both been though a lot in their young life and are now looking for that forever home where they can feel loved and safe.

They would be happier in the quieter environment of an older family/mature family, and they would love a secure garden to wander in after they have had their extended settling-in period.

If you can give these two lovelies the home they are looking for, give CP a ring today on 0345 371 1851, or visit www.cats.org.uk