Herts Masters Championships back at Hemel Hempstead

Members of Hemel Hempstead SC’s Masters team were in fine form as Stevenage hosted the Herts Masters Championships at Hemel.

Seventeen swimmers from the Hemel Masters squad competed against local clubs including Berkhamsted, Bishop’s Stortford, Hatfield, Stevenage, Potters Bar, Ware, Hertford, Bushey, Hoddesdon and St Albans, with a team of 30 swimmers.

The Hemel Hempstead team worked hard and finished in second place on 446 points, with St Albans finishing on 616 and Bishop’s Stortford on 212. Several swimmers were either competing for the first time, in new events or after a long break, so this was a fine achievement.

After a great afternoon of swimming, the team secured 57 Age Group PBs, 55 podium spots and 14 club records. The highest point-scoring swimmers were Bev McKenna and Oli Burrough, closely followed by Jo Lee-Pearce and Nathan Whiting.