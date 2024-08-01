Hertfordshire Police records staggering rise in ‘disturbing’ crimes linked to TikTok

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legal Expert Solicitor says some offences recorded by police in Hertfordshire are “extremely disturbing and worrying”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has recorded a staggering 138% rise in crimes linked to social media site TikTok yet no charges have been made.

Crimes including: harassment, obscene publications and blackmail, have been logged by the force this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in England and Wales reveals more than 140,000 crimes have been linked to the site since 2021.

TikTok Crime Hertfordshire

In Hertfordshire, police recorded 37 offences in 2021, rising to 63 the following year. This year so far, 88 TikTok-related crimes have been logged.

But despite rising figures, the number of charges brought against alleged perpetrators remains shockingly low.

Across England and Wales, ‘evidential difficulties’ are most commonly cited as preventing further police action - meaning crimes are often left unresolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal Expert solicitor, Jane Davies says: “Some of the offences recorded by police forces linked to TikTok are extremely disturbing and worrying. What’s more worrying, is that lack of evidence preventing further police action seems to be extremely common.”

A total of 188 alleged criminal offences associated with TikTok have been recorded by Hertfordshire Police in the last three years, with figures rising year on year.

In the last year alone (between 2023/24), the force logged 27 alleged offences of harassment linked to the app as well as 27 more for malicious communications.

A further 14 counts of stalking were also recorded as well as eight blackmail offences and five for obscene publications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last year, no charges or summons have been confirmed by Hertfordshire Constabulary in relation to offences linked with TikTok.

The force most commonly cited ‘evidential difficulties’ as preventing further police action.

There can be many reasons for evidential difficulties including that the victim has withdrawn their support in pursuing the case.

However, in 2023/24 alone, figures reveal 16 instances where the force failed to identify the suspect in TikTok related crimes and the investigation was deemed complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, there were 17 instances where the suspect was identified but ‘evidential difficulties’ prevented further police action as well as 19 other cases where the victim withdrew support.

Legal Expert Solicitor, Jane Davies added: “It is important that victims know there will be consequences if they are subjected to abuse online or in person - in any capacity.

“Reaching out for legal advice can be a good way to get the ball rolling and make sure perpetrators are held to account.”

TikTok’s Safety and Civility community guidelines state: “We do not allow any violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.”

LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experts at hand for anyone who has concerns about criminal offences relating to TikTok.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.