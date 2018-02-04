Hertfordshire MEP calls for voting age to be lowered to 16

A Labour MEP representing Hertfordshire has called for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

Alex Mayer MEP's call comes following the Welsh Government’s announcement that peopled aged 16 and 17 would be given the right to vote in local elections in Wales.

As well as in Wales, 75 per cent of those voting for the first time at the age of 16 and 17 turned out to vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Now Mrs Mayer wants to see that replicated in England.

She said: "Let English 16-year-olds have the vote too.

"Young people in Hertfordshire deserve a voice in democracy, which is why I am calling on Theresa May to extend the franchise to all those aged 16 and 17 across the UK.

“Scottish teenagers were trusted to make a decision in their referendum, now Welsh teenagers will get their say as well. Let’s use this as an inspiration for England too."