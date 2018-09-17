Hemel women snap up free climbing sessions

Women have snapped up free female-only climbing sessions but bouldering sessions are still on offer in Hemel.

Dacorum Sports Trust, the charity that runs XC, Little Hay Golf Complex and Our Gym, has been awarded funding by Herts Sports Partnership (HSP) to run female-only climbing and bouldering sessions at extreme sports facility XC at Jarmans Park.

The funding forms part of the This Girl Can in Herts campaign, aimed at getting women and girls to take part in different sporting activities.

The trust has had a great response to the free sessions, with all the climbing now allocated, but there are still spaces on the bouldering sessions.

Bouldering is climbing at a low level without ropes and harnesses, over safety mats. The challenge is to climb short but tricky bouldering problems using balance, technique, strength and the brain.

Climbing manager Chris Kirkpatrick said: “We are delighted so many people have signed up. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of climbing that we see every day.”

Call XC on 01442 952333.