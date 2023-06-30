News you can trust since 1858
Hemel swimmer takes on 22 mile challenge to raise money for Diabetes UK

She’s raised £750
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
Epic achievement
Epic achievement

Sarah Young, a Hemel resident with learning disabilities has just completed a 22-mile (Cross Channel) swim to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Sarah has completed her Cross Channel swim at Hemel Leisure Centre Swimming Pool.

She has raised £750 for Diabetes UK after first setting a target of £250 to raise.

Her proud mum Carol said: “Sarah is rightly proud of herself and as her mother I feel that she deserves this recognition. Sarah obviously has her own disabilities to overcome and it is an immense achievement on her behalf to help others. Well done Sarah! So proud of you.”

You can donate to Sarah’s fundraiser here.