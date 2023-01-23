News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hemel runner to wear names of loved ones to raise funds for Cancer Research

This will be Alicia’s fifth year running the race

By Alicia ButlerContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:19am

A runner from Hemel Hempstead is encouraging people to help raise money for charity by sponsoring her to put names of loved one her her race day shirt. On February 5, Alicia Butler will run in the 10K London Winter Run 2023.

Alicia explained: "I always fundraise for Cancer Research UK as it’s the main charity of the London Winter Run as well as a charity close to my heart after losing my beautiful mum to cancer in 2011.”

She added: “This year I want to run for all our loved ones who we have lost to this hideous disease and have decided to wear a t-shirt with their names on."

This will be Alicia's fifth year raising money for Cancer Research UK by running in the London Winter Run
Most Popular

To take part, donate a minimum of £20 and mention the name of who you would like to be printed on the shirt in the donation message. To include a photo or sponsor Alicia with a company logo, email here.

Cancer Research UKHemel Hempstead