A runner from Hemel Hempstead is encouraging people to help raise money for charity by sponsoring her to put names of loved one her her race day shirt. On February 5, Alicia Butler will run in the 10K London Winter Run 2023.

Alicia explained: "I always fundraise for Cancer Research UK as it’s the main charity of the London Winter Run as well as a charity close to my heart after losing my beautiful mum to cancer in 2011.”

She added: “This year I want to run for all our loved ones who we have lost to this hideous disease and have decided to wear a t-shirt with their names on."

This will be Alicia's fifth year raising money for Cancer Research UK by running in the London Winter Run