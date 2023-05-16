News you can trust since 1858
Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning congratulates young bakers on charity efforts

They held a front-garden cake sale and raised over £800 for the Hospice of St Francis

By The NewsroomContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:38 BST

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has thanked young bakers who held a front-garden cake sale for the Hospice of St Francis.

And it wasn’t just the flour that was raising.

Because the friends managed to raise over £800 for the Dacorum hospice, which is based in Berkhamsted.

Sir Mike Penning with the Nunn family and friendsSir Mike Penning with the Nunn family and friends
Sir Mike Penning with the Nunn family and friends
Lilia and Katie Nunn were joined by friends Poppy and Daisy Ash, and Mum, in setting up a cake stall in their front garden in Woodhall Farm, Hemel.

They sold over 1,000 homemade cakes, muffins, gingerbreads and doggy treats raising a total of £805.37.

Sir Mike, who is a Patron of the Hospice of St Francis, said: “This is a fantastic effort. I am very proud of the community spirit in Dacorum, not only because of the great work by these girls and their families, but it is genuinely heart-warming to see the support they had from their neighbours and customers.

“It is clear that the people of Dacorum genuinely appreciate the work of our amazing hospice of St Francis.”

Lilia and Katie’s mum, Sally, added: “The girls’ had a steady stream of customers for over three hours and there was often a queue. In the end we closed an hour earlier than planned as we had sold every single item.

“We’d like to thank all the businesses Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, OneStop and HSBC for their support and donations.”

If you would still like to support them, you can make a donation at the JustGiving page.

