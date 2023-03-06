News you can trust since 1858
Hemel motorcycle group organise charity ride to raise a smile for hospital

Duo who run popular group are playing the Easter bunny for children and adults in nearby Watford Hospital

By Jon AndrewsContributor
44 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Hemel motorcycle group is organising a charity ride to raise a smile for children and adults in hospital by playing the Easter bunny.

Jon Andrews and his colleague Gavin King run a motorcycle rider's group in Hemel Hempstead and organise charity motorcycle rides for the Raise a Smile charity at Watford Hospital.

They collect gifts for children and adults over Easter and Christmas and deliver them to Watford Hospital dressed in bunny outfits.

This Easter will be no different as they run their Bunnies on Bikes ride which takes place on April 1st 2023.

Jon said: “We will collect Easter eggs and gifts and our collection point is the Monks Inn pub in Hemel Hempstead – HP1 1EP.

"So if you have any gifts you would like to donate please drop them off there or come down to the Monks Inn on April 1st at 12pm and see us off.”

