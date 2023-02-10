Hemel housing association staff raise £10k for vital mental health services

"We are aware that mental ill health affects many people in our community and we are delighted that our staff have worked so hard to raise funds for Hertfordshire Mind Network, an organisation which shares our commitment to promoting respect and support for those living with mental health challenges."Hightown's nominated charity changes every few years and we're proud to have raised a staggering £9,800 for Hertfordshire Mind Network since 2018, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic."

Hertfordshire Mind Network delivers crucial mental health support across Herts. Funded locally, services are available to all residents in Hertfordshire over the age of 18, as well as dedicated services for five to 18-year-olds.Louis Breese, Hertfordshire Mind Network's fundraising and engagement manager, said: "Hightown's donation will help to keep our vital services running in Hertfordshire. The need for our services across the county has increased significantly recently, especially due to the pandemic and the recent cost of living crisis. It is only with the support of our local community that we can continue to provide our services to those who need us most. We are so grateful to Hightown Housing Association who have continuously fundraised for us before, during and after the pandemic and have raised an outstanding amount doing so. It is a huge reflection of the great nature of all involved to act so selflessly for four years. The funds that have been raised will ensure that we can reach out and support more people in our local community who are experiencing mental ill health.”