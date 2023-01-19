Hemel Hempstead Specsavers celebrates 20 years of hearing care
The branch hosted activities to raise awareness around the importance of hearing care
Specsavers in Hemel Hempstead has celebrated 20 years of providing hearing services to its customers.
To mark the milestone, staff hosted activities in a bid to raise awareness of hearing and hearing loss. The store team handed out tickets to 20 customers, offering £50 off hearing aids. They also gave out earplugs to those customers who regularly attend live music events, and offered screening hearing tests.
Geeta Patel, audiology director, said: “‘We opened our state-of-the-art testing facilities in July 2019 so customers can benefit from a full hearing test in a soundproof booth. After the hearing test we discuss the audiogram report providing advice and guidance. We also offer regular ear wax removal clinics and fit hearing aids.”
She continued: “This week, the team have focussed on opening up the conversation about hearing health and hearing loss, as there is often stigma associated with it.”