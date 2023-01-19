Specsavers in Hemel Hempstead has celebrated 20 years of providing hearing services to its customers.

To mark the milestone, staff hosted activities in a bid to raise awareness of hearing and hearing loss. The store team handed out tickets to 20 customers, offering £50 off hearing aids. They also gave out earplugs to those customers who regularly attend live music events, and offered screening hearing tests.

Geeta Patel, audiology director, said: “‘We opened our state-of-the-art testing facilities in July 2019 so customers can benefit from a full hearing test in a soundproof booth. After the hearing test we discuss the audiogram report providing advice and guidance. We also offer regular ear wax removal clinics and fit hearing aids.”

From left: Hearing aid dispenser trainee, Anton Rajasooriya, audiology director, Geeta Patel, and audiology ACS admin, Tiffany Chapman.