Hemel Hempstead nursery children celebrate national storytelling week

Youngsters at a Hemel Hempstead nursery celebrated National Storytelling Week with a series of fun and creativing activitities.

Lime Grove Day Nursery wer ealso introduced to a new friend – Bernard the Travel Bear, who will be passed round over the coming weeks to join families at home and on their weekend adventures.

The youngsters in the Ladybirds Room will record their experiences which will then be collated into a book to be shared in special story time sessions.

National Storytelling Week at Lime Grove Day Nursery

The children have also been learning baby sign with the guidance of their expert practitioners, as well as books and resources, helping them to convey their emotions and needs more effectively whilst they develop all the skills necessary for speech.

As part of the festivities, children showcased their creativity by drawing characters from their favourite books, including ‘The Gruffalo’ and ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’, as well as exploring new words and phrases to encourage the use of small sentences.

Lime Grove Day Nursery Team Leader, Robyn Shuck explained: “Storytelling is essential for developing language and listening skills and is wonderful for capturing the imagination. The children love books and have had a brilliant time celebrating this week, we are also very excited to see how the story of Bernard the Bear turns out.”