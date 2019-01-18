Hemel Hempstead junior school given Good rating by Ofsted

A Hemel junior school has been given another positive rating by Ofsted inspectors.

The visit to St Cuthbert Mayne Catholic Junior School took place in December, and was a ‘Short inspection’ rather than a full one. It maintained the rating of Good, the second-best score available.

The report, published on Friday (January 18), said: “The leadership team has created an enriching learning environment that captures pupils’ interests and motivates them to learn well.

“Pupils love learning and have the confidence to try new things to enhance what they learn in lessons.”

It added: “Leaders have been effective in resolving the areas for improvement outlined in the previous inspection report.

“The actions of leaders have ensured that the most able pupils are taught in line with their high abilities.”