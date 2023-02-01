Hemel Hempstead bank donates money and essential items to DENS
They collected food, drink and household items
Metro Bank’s Hemel Hempstead branch has donated food items and £500 to help support Dacorum homelessness charity DENS.
Hemel Hempstead residents and businesses donated some of the items the charity urgently needed.
Assistant store manager, Pippa Whalley, thanked all the customers and colleagues “who donated so generously to such a great cause”.
She said: “We are proud that thanks to our customers and donors, we were able to help DENS continue the incredible work they do.’’