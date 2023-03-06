Hemel Hempstead’s Metro Bank is now offering a ‘Safe Space’ to domestic abuse victims, many of whom are also victims of economic abuse by their partners.Safe Spaces are part of the UK Says No More campaign and the global awareness week is 5 – 12 March. No More Week calls for the end of domestic and sexual abuse which impacts nearly two million people every year in the UK. UK Says No More is working with a number of high-street locations, including Metro Bank to provide Safe Spaces – a vital, private space for people experiencing domestic abuse to be able to access support safely, without being monitored.Since November 2022, Metro Bank has run a successful pilot rolling out Safe Spaces across several of its stores. From Wednesday March 1st, 48 Metro Bank stores – including Hemel Hempstead - offer the Safe Spaces scheme. This will give anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.Metro Bank has a network of 76 stores nationally. Choosing the stores to participate in the physical Safe Space initiative required careful consideration to ensure victims would be protected. With Metro Bank’s open and transparent approach to high-street banking, some stores are fully exposed to public view, with large glass forefronts. Although all stores support the campaign, certain Metro Bank stores would not have been able to offer a truly safe and confidential space for victims.“As a community bank, we want to be able to support anyone locally who wishes to use our private Safe Space to help them plan the next stages of their new life,” commented Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank Store Manager, David Byrne.“The topic of domestic abuse has been high on our agenda over the last two years as we have worked to increase awareness through events and initiatives,” explains Judith Lowe, Chair of Metro Bank’s Women on Work inclusion network.