Hemel girl dances her way on to festival stage

Hemel teenager Lizzie Rowlands has won a coveted place with West End Kids, the UK’s highest profile musical theatre song and dance troupe, following a tough audition and lengthy trial period.

As a member of the 16-strong elite musical theatre song and dance troupe, Lizzie, aged 15, will be entertaining thousands this summer at events up and down the country.

Lizzie and the troupe will perform alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment at some of the UKs biggest festivals, events and venues, including Geronimo Festival, Latitude Festival, Carfest for Children In Need, Butlins, and Big Feastival.

Lizzie, who attends The Hemel Hempstead School and trains at the Hannah Marie Dance Company and Spotlight School of Dance, said: “I’m so excited to have passed my audition and trial period.

“The troupe performs at some of the best events and venues throughout the year and I can’t wait to be a part of it. The rehearsals are definitely tough and challenging but I can’t wait to be performing in front of thousands of people on the same stage as some of the biggest names in music.”

West End Kids founder Martin Williams said: “We are delighted to welcome Lizzie to West End Kids. “To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard.

“We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.”