Hemel Amazon worker wins trip to Seattle HQ

Amazon Hemel Hempstead employee Francis Mensah, aged 57, has won a five-day trip to mazon’s headquarters in Seattle in October.

Amazon invited employees at its fulfilment centres across the UK to say what they like best about working at Amazon. More than 800 employees from across the UK took part, and one person from each fulfilment centre will go on the Seattle visit as part of the ‘I Found the Right Place’ programme.

During the trip, they will be shown around the city and enjoy a trip up the Space Needle.

They will also go on a tour of the Amazon campus and the robotics fulfilment centre in Kent, Washington, where they will meet Amazon’s chief scientist.