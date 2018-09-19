Heartless vandals tear down teen’s memorial in Berkhamsted

A grieving mum was left heartbroken after her son’s memorial was torn down by vandals in Berkhamsted last week.

Jordan Carter, who was 18, died in the front garden of his family home, having been fatally stabbed in the leg on February 23.

Following the manslaughter of her son, Vicky Carter set up a memorial under a tree in Westfield Road, the scene of the incident.

But last week she found all the tributes, including letters, poems, and personal photos were stolen.

She said: “It makes me sick to my stomach that someone has mine and Jordan’s personal things. I just do not understand why they have done this.

“They even took the string from around the tree, which held photos and flowers up when it was windy. It is gone, all gone.”

Jordan, on the night of his death, left home to pick up groceries for his mother.

Luton Crown Court heard on July 18 that on his way back two boys assaulted Jordan.

And one of the teenage offenders fatally stabbed him in the right leg with a knife that they had earlier stolen from a shop in Hemel Hempstead.

The pair then ran back to a car and fled the scene.

Jordan was given first aid by residents until emergency services arrived. But despite their best efforts Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miss Carter set up the memorial three days after her son’s death, placing fresh flowers every week.

Despite her anger at the vandals she says she just wants the tributes back.

She added: “I would turn a blind eye if they leave the things in my garden in the middle of the night, nothing said.

“I just want the special tributes back, it is my baby boy’s things.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating following a theft from a memorial in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted at 9pm on Friday, August 31.

“Offender(s) approached the memorial, which was a tribute to a person who had passed away, and taken items from it before leaving the scene.

“The stolen items included cards, photos, letters, paper windmills and bottles of beer.”

If you can assist with the investigation, call 101 quoting crime reference 41/34293/18.