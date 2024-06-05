Hammond Academy launches Free Baby and Toddler Rhymetime Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hammond Academy, part of Aspire Academies Trust, proudly announces the launch of an exciting initiative aimed at fostering early childhood development and love of literacy within the community, in celebration of their new school library.

The Baby and Toddler Rhymetime sessions are designed to engage and inspire the youngest members of the community, nurturing a love for reading, music and language from the earliest stages of life. The group offers parents, caregivers, and their little ones the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions filled with songs, rhymes, and stories.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Free Baby and Toddler Rhymetime sessions, which we hope will help build a culture of literacy and learning within our local community," expressed Kerry Graham, Principal of Hammond Academy. "Research demonstrates the impact that early exposure to language and literature has on development. Through this initiative, we aim to provide families with a fun and engaging platform to cultivate essential early literacy skills in their children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhymetime sessions will be led by the music specialist at Hammond Academy. These sessions will not only engage and stimulate the children but also facilitate bonding between parents and their little ones, and social interaction between members of the local community.

The Baby & Toddler Rhymetime sessions will be held in Hammond Academy's new Library.

The launch of the Baby and Toddler Rhymetime celebrates the opening of Hammond Academy's new school library earlier this year, a testament to the school’s dedication to providing their children and the community with access to quality educational resources.

"We hope that the new library at Hammond Academy will become a place where children, families and educators can come together to share their love of reading, learning, and exploring the world around them” comments Vicky Parsey, CEO of Aspire Academies Trust. "The library will serve as a hub of creativity, exploration and discovery, enriching the educational experience of all who walk through its doors."

The Baby and Toddler Rhymetime Group is open to all families in the community, not just those of Hammond Academy, and will be held every week during term-time at their newly renovated library. The first session will be on Friday 7th June and take place every Friday from 9am to 9.30am during term-time. Participation is free of charge, and no booking is required.