HERTFORDSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has slashed £25,000 on its costs by switching to greener fuels.

Rather than the standard Derv, vehicles are being filled with ‘Gas to Liquid’ (GTL) fuels, at bunkered sites across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And estimates suggest that as well as being better for the environment it has saved the service £25,000 of ‘forecourt costs’ too.

Fire Engine Stock Photo

The information is included in the county council’s Hertfordshire Community Protection Directorate annual performance report 2022/23.