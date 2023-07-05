News you can trust since 1858
Greener fuels cut Herts Fire Service costs by £25,000, says report

Info comes from the county council’s annual performance report 2022/23
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

HERTFORDSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has slashed £25,000 on its costs by switching to greener fuels.

Rather than the standard Derv, vehicles are being filled with ‘Gas to Liquid’ (GTL) fuels, at bunkered sites across the county.

And estimates suggest that as well as being better for the environment it has saved the service £25,000 of ‘forecourt costs’ too.

Fire Engine Stock PhotoFire Engine Stock Photo
Fire Engine Stock Photo
The information is included in the county council’s Hertfordshire Community Protection Directorate annual performance report 2022/23.

In addition, says the report, the move to GTL is estimated to have cut CO2 by 14 tonnes and NOX by 43.4 kgs, as well as cutting out 525 kgs of soot.

