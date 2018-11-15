Good samaritan stops traffic to save swan on busy Hemel Hempstead roundabout

A driver left her car to save a distressed swan that had wandered onto a busy Hemel Hempstead roundabout this morning.

Witnesses say the swan was confused and distraught, waddling between lanes and cars at around 8am on the Magic Roundabout.

And impatient drivers had hooted the bird, only confusing it more.

But one driver leapt out of her car to stop traffic and chase the swan off the roundabout to safety.

One witness said: “A lovely young lady jumped out of a car and with grace and patience guided the poor distraught swan to safety , stopping cars to let it pass.

“It was a lively sight to see such kindness and I would like to give a big shout out to people like her.”