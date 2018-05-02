GALLERY: Thousands have frothy fun at Bubble Rush in Hemel Hempstead

There were smiles, laughter and bubbles galore as more than 2,200 people turned out to support The Hospice of St Francis’ Bubble Rush in Gadebridge Park.

Participants made their way through millions of colourful bubbles at four different bubble stations blowing out pink, blue, green and yellow frothy foam.

Picture by Ian Phipps

Many took part for fun, but others turned up in memory of friends or relatives who have been supported by the Berkhamsted-based Hospice.

Lauren Parker, events manager at the Hospice, said: “This year’s event was so much fun and it was terrific to see so many people running the course with big smiles on their faces despite the chilly temperature.

“There was such a lovely atmosphere as people turned out to support the Hospice and enjoy the fun of the bubbles.

“We have been so impressed with the amount of fundraising people have been doing in the run up to this year’s Bubble Rush – particularly by the children. We’d like to thank everyone for working so hard to raise money for us.”

Picture by Jamie Johnstone

Among those taking part in Sunday’e event was Helen Stephens, 47, from Berkhamsted. She was running after coming through months of treatment for breast cancer.

Helen explained: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year and since finishing chemo and radiology at the end of November last year, I’ve had lots of lovely support from the hospice.

“Before I was ill, I volunteered at the hospice so I know the wonderful work they do and I really wanted to do something to support them.”

And Team Jo Jo turned out for the second year to run in memory of their close friend Jo Kirby on what would have been Jo’s birthday.

Picture courtesy of the Hospice of St Francis

Jo took part in last year’s event in a wheelchair just weeks before she passed away at the hospice.

Sally Williams, 53, from Tring, said: “Jo was such an amazing person and we all loved her so much. We did Bubble Rush last year with Jo shortly before she passed away and we are going to keep doing it in her memory.”

The hospice’s next fundraising event in Hemel Hempstead will be The Midnight Walk, which returns on Saturday June 16 with a new and exciting route around Hemel town centre and Apsley.

Picture courtesy of the Hospice of St Francis

Picture by Ian Phipps

Pictures by Ian Phipps and James Harris

Picture by Chris Hughes

Picture by James Harris

Picture by Chris Hughes