Furry friends hoping for home in Hemel area

Two felines who are the best of friends are looking for a spacious home where they can play together to their hearts' content.

Frosty, all black, is two years of age. He is a lovely lad, shy when he meets new people, but once he gets to know you he is a friend for life and loves to have as many strokes and cuddles as you are happy to give. He loves playing with his toys.

Robyn

He is happy to while away the time looking out the window and talking to the birds. He will be homed as an indoor cat.

He does love being with his foster mate Robyn, so they will be homed together. These two love to run around, so need space in their new forever home.

Robyn, black and white, is a lovely little lady who is 18 months old. She has a lovely character and lots of bounce.

She is a bit more shy on first meeting and likes the security of her bed, but once she has got to know you she comes out of her shell and loves strokes and cuddles. She also loves playing with her toys. Robyn and Frosty keep each other company, being very similar in nature. Robyn has shown no desire to go outside, so will be an indoor cat.

They will be happier in a mature family /single person home environment, as they are nervous of noise and quick movement.

If you could offer these two their forever home, give Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted Cats Protection a ring today on 0345 371 1851 or visit www.cats.org.uk