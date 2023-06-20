Former Hemel Hempstead pupil is royally appointed as His Majesty's ambassador to Yemen

A former pupil at Longdean School, in Hemel, has been appointed as the UK’s new ambassador to Yemen .British authorities have appointed lawyer and diplomat Abda Sharif who will take up the prestigious position in September. The former Hemel pupil, who originally hails from Yorkshire, will replace Richard Oppenheim, who will move to another diplomatic role.

An ambassador represents the King and the UK government in the country to which they are appointed. They are responsible for the direction of the embassy and its work, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations and other consular services.Ms Sharif’s appointment comes at a time as the United Nations steps up pressure on the Yemeni government and the Islamist political organisation Houthis, to reach an agreement to end the long-running civil war.Extensive international efforts have so far failed to persuade Houthis to renew a long-term cease-fire, after a temporary truce expired in October, or to end their drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in government-run provinces, which have halted exports and, consequently, compromised the country’s main source of income.