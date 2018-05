A charity football match in memory of a Hemel dad who passed away suddenly at the age of 40 has raised £3,200.

Every year, friends of Ian Thomson, and their sons, play a charity match in his honour, with this year’s players ranging in age from 15 to 63.

Over the years, more than £10,000 has been raised for various good causes.

The money raised at this year’s match at Kings Langley’s CRY Community Stadium will be divided between Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and Nikki’s Wishes.