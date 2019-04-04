Family's tribute to 'loving' son killed in car crash near Tring

The heartbroken family of a young man who died in a road collision in Aldbury have paid tribute to a ‘charismatic, loving and caring’ son and brother.

Toby Rogers, aged 20, of Dudswell, Berkhamsted, was killed after his car crashed into a tree off Toms Hill Road just before 7.30am on Sunday, March 31.

His family remember him as a cheeky and determined child, who had developed into a thoughtful and caring young man with a great sense of humour.

They said: “As a family we are devastated at the tragic loss of such a wonderful son and brother.

"We mourn the loss of the bright future and life that has been so cruelly taken from him and us.”

Born in Singapore in June 1998, Toby moved to Hertfordshire with his family when he was eight months old.

He was first a pupil at Great Gaddesden Primary School before moving on to Bridgewater Middle School in Berkhamsted, and finally Ashlyns for his secondary education.

From a young age Toby showed great aptitude for sport, in particular football and tennis. He played tennis for Berkhamsted Tennis Club and Halton Tennis Centre, as well as playing for the county and at national events.

He later started his tennis coaching qualifications and played football for Berkhamsted Raiders through all age groups. He was also an accomplished skier.

Toby leaves behind his mum Jane and his two older brothers, Ben and Sam.